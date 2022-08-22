Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 268,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 190,340 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,984,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 333,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $72.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

