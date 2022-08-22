Jennison Associates LLC Has $38.92 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Diamondback Energy worth $38,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $130.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.01 and its 200-day moving average is $131.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

