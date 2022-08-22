BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

NYSE PPG opened at $131.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.07. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

