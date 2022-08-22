BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $1.20 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

NYSE:PSA opened at $351.23 on Monday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

