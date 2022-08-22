BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 4,681 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $263.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.59 and a 200-day moving average of $242.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

