BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $1,323,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.5 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,110 shares of company stock valued at $13,636,934. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

