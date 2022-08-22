BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

