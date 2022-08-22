Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 182,147 Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182,147 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,492,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

NYSE CUBI opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

