BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 130,122 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 130,122 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HP were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in HP by 272.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of HP stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

