BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $103.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

