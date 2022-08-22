BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $103.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
