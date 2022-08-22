BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of HLT opened at $135.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.62. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

