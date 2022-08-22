BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 5,313 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 227.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE IFF opened at $119.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

