BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $969,000 Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $42.95 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.