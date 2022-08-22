BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 135.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,099.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.6 %

AWK stock opened at $157.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.27 and its 200 day moving average is $153.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.