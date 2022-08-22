Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Beverage by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $594,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Trading Down 3.4 %

National Beverage stock opened at $55.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $284.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.70 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 48.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.