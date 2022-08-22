BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,748 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $130.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 712,552 shares of company stock valued at $78,016,688. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.