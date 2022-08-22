BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 229 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $108.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $186.87.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

