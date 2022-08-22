BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,075,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $800,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Humana by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $499.86 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $502.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.90 and a 200-day moving average of $451.35.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.63.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

