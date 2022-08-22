BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 1,110 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 132.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,507 shares of company stock worth $3,200,696. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $696.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $665.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $690.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

