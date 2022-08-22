BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $1.52 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 38.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $180.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.81 and a 200-day moving average of $177.82. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.06.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

