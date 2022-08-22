BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,835 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after buying an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,704,204,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $705,536,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $434,503,000 after buying an additional 162,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,313,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

Shares of KEYS opened at $176.23 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

