16,239 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 388,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 148,439 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 251,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,699,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 582.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $88.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.