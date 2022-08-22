Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,404 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR stock opened at $90.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $123.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.34.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

