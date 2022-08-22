BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $255.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.19.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

