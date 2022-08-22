Valens Semiconductor (VLN) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Valens Semiconductor to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Valens Semiconductor and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 Valens Semiconductor Competitors 1647 7649 16068 575 2.60

Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 145.28%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 24.66%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor’s rivals have a beta of 1.57, indicating that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million -$26.53 million -3.62 Valens Semiconductor Competitors $3.70 billion $763.12 million 22.08

Valens Semiconductor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -37.55% -12.61% -11.24% Valens Semiconductor Competitors -59.15% -13.61% 0.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor rivals beat Valens Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

