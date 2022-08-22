JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,185,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610,132 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.76% of Copart worth $525,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,895,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart stock opened at $128.24 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.73.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

