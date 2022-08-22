PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Decreased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 161.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Down 0.3 %

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

