BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.88 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

