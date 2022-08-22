JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 821,311 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,354,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 821,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.61% of ITT worth $477,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in ITT by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at about $10,379,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.2% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 84,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 62.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Trading Down 2.3 %

ITT stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

