JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $543.79 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,768,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 561,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.56% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $543,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after buying an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after buying an additional 1,300,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 616.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,411,000 after buying an additional 508,200 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,538,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,683,000 after buying an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 492,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,488,000 after buying an additional 311,264 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $69.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

