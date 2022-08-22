JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 384,079 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,299,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 43.29% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $515,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,712,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 266,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 231,006 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $75.95 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.38 and a 52 week high of $87.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05.

