JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $512.93 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,201,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.29% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $512,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $65,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT stock opened at $110.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

