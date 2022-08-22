JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $508.59 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,247 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.86% of Signature Bank worth $508,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $10,513,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.4% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Stock Down 5.8 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $189.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.74 and its 200-day moving average is $242.68. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile



Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

