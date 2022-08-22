Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,320,538 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.16% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $546,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 204.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 879,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,296,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 43,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.52 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

