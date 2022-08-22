JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $565.51 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 209,037 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.45% of Carlisle Companies worth $565,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,999,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 319,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,268,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $312.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.23 and a 200 day moving average of $252.56. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CSL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

