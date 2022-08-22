JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288,465 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.39% of Entergy worth $568,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $20,667,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $121.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.27.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.79.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

