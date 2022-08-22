Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.42% of Digital Realty Trust worth $572,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,757 shares of company stock worth $8,049,121. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $130.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

