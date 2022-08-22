JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $580.41 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.24% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $580,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $94.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
