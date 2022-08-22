JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,527,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.43% of Republic Services worth $599,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 75,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.6 %

RSG stock opened at $146.44 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $148.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average of $130.86.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.