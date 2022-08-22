JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 407.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,219,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.21% of Cerner worth $608,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cerner by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

