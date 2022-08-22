WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 4,172 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,692 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

