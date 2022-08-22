Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 244.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 112,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGRX opened at $37.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $502.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

