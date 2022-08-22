General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 293.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

