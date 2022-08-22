Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $52,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

NYSE SYF opened at $34.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

