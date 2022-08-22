Profund Advisors LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of WY stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

