Profund Advisors LLC Has $701,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,971,000 after purchasing an additional 340,838 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,752,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,703,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 614,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,757,000 after buying an additional 177,376 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

OGN opened at $30.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.47. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

