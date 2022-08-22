Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 575,954 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $15.55 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,251.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

