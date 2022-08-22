Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,527 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 55.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 16.2% during the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,051,000 after purchasing an additional 543,760 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 20.6% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 55.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on QFIN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

360 DigiTech Trading Down 1.8 %

QFIN opened at $14.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by ($0.21). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

