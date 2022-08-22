Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 197,307 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 197,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Lincoln National by 735.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several analysts have commented on LNC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

