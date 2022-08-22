Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,776 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 966,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $36.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,275.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

